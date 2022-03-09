Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee now expects that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cyclerion Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCN opened at $1.04 on Monday. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYCN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 20.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

