Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Boosted by Analyst

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of OFS Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OFS Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 117.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Shares of OFS opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $147.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,859,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 56,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 53,113 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the third quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in OFS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.64%.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

