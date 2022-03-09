Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sierra Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

SMT has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC downgraded Sierra Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of TSE SMT opened at C$2.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of C$341.51 million and a PE ratio of 20.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.09. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.83.

In other news, Director Jose Vizquerra bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.72 per share, with a total value of C$68,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$164,633.24.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

