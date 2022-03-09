Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Signify Health, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Signify Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Signify Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Signify Health had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.26 million. Signify Health’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SGFY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. Signify Health has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 136.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Signify Health by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Signify Health by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signify Health by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

Signify Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.