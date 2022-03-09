Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for First Business Financial Services, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 6th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of FBIZ opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $34.22.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 28.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.04%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

