Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Decreased by Analyst

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) – Truist Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Macerich in a research note issued on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

MAC opened at $14.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.88. Macerich has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $22.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,999.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Macerich by 3.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Macerich by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Macerich by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 141,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

