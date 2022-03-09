Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Greif, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Greif in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GEF. StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of GEF opened at $55.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average is $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Greif’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 45,384.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after buying an additional 719,345 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,512,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Greif by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,532,000 after purchasing an additional 133,223 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Greif by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 73,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth $2,808,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

