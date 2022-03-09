QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $44.45

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.45 and last traded at $45.15, with a volume of 3632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.20.

QGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.47 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in QIAGEN by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in QIAGEN by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

