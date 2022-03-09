QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Receives $54.51 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.51.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of QIAGEN stock traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $44.78. 38,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,255. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $41.32 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average of $52.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.47 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

