Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $123.50

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $123.50 and last traded at $123.68, with a volume of 1453159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.81.

Get Qorvo alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,362,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,636,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,135.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,876 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,855,000 after acquiring an additional 861,278 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.