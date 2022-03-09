Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Buys $3,287,065.60 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 123,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.56 per share, with a total value of $3,287,065.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 8,443 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $242,736.25.

On Thursday, February 24th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 125,762 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,579,186.52.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 97,711 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,740,793.55.

On Friday, February 18th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 41,952 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $1,209,056.64.

On Friday, February 4th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 14,868 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $427,455.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 192,417 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $5,520,443.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 16,059 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $465,389.82.

Shares of XM traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,449. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.74. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. now owns 23,738,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,423 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,216,000 after buying an additional 3,084,968 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,158,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,824,000 after purchasing an additional 886,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,149,000 after buying an additional 1,515,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter valued at $81,352,000. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

