Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.67). Quanterix reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 117.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 52.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Quanterix stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $996.71 million, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $97,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $47,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,047 shares of company stock worth $396,471. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

