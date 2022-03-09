Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,403,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Radian Group worth $14,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDN. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter worth approximately $732,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 40.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 253,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDN stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.93. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $338.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

Radian Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

RDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

