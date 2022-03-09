Ralph Lauren Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ralph Lauren in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.33. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.76. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

NYSE RL opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.65. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $100.44 and a 52 week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 123.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.