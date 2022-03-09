Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Shares Down 8.8%

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) shares fell 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $105.85 and last traded at $105.87. 30,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,127,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,153,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,673,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 392.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,722,000 after acquiring an additional 421,376 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 621,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,909,000 after acquiring an additional 317,220 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 525,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,405,000 after acquiring an additional 254,996 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.