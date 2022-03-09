Rari Governance Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.69 Million (RGT)

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Rari Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $206.26 million and $31.69 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rari Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.95 or 0.00040238 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rari Governance Token has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00033483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00102249 BTC.

About Rari Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

Buying and Selling Rari Governance Token

