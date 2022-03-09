Raymond James Analysts Give Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) a C$24.00 Price Target

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$24.00 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded Ero Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.71.

Shares of TSE ERO traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.86. 121,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,933. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 7.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.70. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$15.01 and a one year high of C$29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

