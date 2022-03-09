Raymond James Lowers Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target to $28.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 108.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OLPX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.31.

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

