Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ: AIMC) recently:

3/9/2022 – Altra Industrial Motion had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $46.00.

2/28/2022 – Altra Industrial Motion was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/18/2022 – Altra Industrial Motion was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/17/2022 – Altra Industrial Motion had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $55.00.

2/16/2022 – Altra Industrial Motion was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

1/17/2022 – Altra Industrial Motion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Altra Industrial is poised to benefit from diversified businesses, a focus on lowering debts, a healthy liquidity position, and shareholder-friendly policies. Its solid order backlog at the end of third-quarter 2021, pricing actions, cross-selling activities, and a recovering economy are other tailwinds. Supply-chain issues along with higher costs of raw materials, logistics and labor are concerning. For 2021, the company anticipates non-GAAP earnings of $3.25-$3.35 per share, down from the previously stated $3.30-$3.46. Sales are now expected to be $1,880-$1,900 million, down from $1,890-$1,920 million mentioned earlier. Also, softness in renewable energy is concerning for the company. In the past three months, the company's shares underperformed the industry. Its earnings estimates have been decreased for 2021 and 2022 in the past 60 days.”

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after buying an additional 173,914 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,599,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

