Red River Bancshares, Inc. (RRBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on March 24th

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Red River Bancshares has a payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.17. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $65.07. The company has a market capitalization of $347.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 42,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 61,233 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RRBI. TheStreet raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

