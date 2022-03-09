Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174,376 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Redwood Trust worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,926,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,390,000 after purchasing an additional 160,488 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,296,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 25,341 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 194,876 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 821,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 745,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 94,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RWT opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

