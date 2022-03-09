REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Short Interest Down 18.5% in February

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in REGENXBIO by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

RGNX stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.01.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 22.35%. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

REGENXBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.