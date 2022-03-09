Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0352 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Regis Healthcare’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.54.

About Regis Healthcare

Regis Healthcare Limited provides residential aged care services in Australia. The company offers home care services, including personal hygiene, dressing and undressing, and mobility and transportation; home help services, such as cooking and cleaning, shopping and transportation, and facilitating social outings; aged care facilities; owns and operates specialist retirement and independent living villages, which provides laundry, meals, cleaning, and allied health services consist of physiotherapy, podiatry, diversional therapy, and therapeutic activities.

