Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0352 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Regis Healthcare’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.54.
About Regis Healthcare (Get Rating)
See Also
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Regis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.