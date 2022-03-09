Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 647 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,366.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,528,000 after buying an additional 437,536 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after purchasing an additional 360,838 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 573.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 357,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM opened at $107.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.15. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.10 and a one year high of $115.66.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.