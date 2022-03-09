Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Erste Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $105.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,217 shares of company stock valued at $27,800,106. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

