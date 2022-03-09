Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 2,200 Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.39% of Lee Enterprises worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the third quarter worth $204,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the second quarter worth $430,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the second quarter worth $446,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 10.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 91.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Lee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEE opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $180.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.63. Lee Enterprises had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

