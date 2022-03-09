Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $72.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of -609.13 and a beta of 2.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,272.61%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.86.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

