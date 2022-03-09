Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Finance Of America Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,081,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,923,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,934,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,260,000.

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

NYSE:FOA opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.66.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $6,200,934.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Finance Of America Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.