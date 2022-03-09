Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.95% of Optical Cable worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Shares of NASDAQ:OCC opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73. Optical Cable Co. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $6.84.
Optical Cable Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Optical Cable (OCC)
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.