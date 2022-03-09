Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.95% of Optical Cable worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCC opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73. Optical Cable Co. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market. Its product offerings include designs for uses ranging from enterprise networks, datacenters, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, wireless carrier, and broadcast applications.

