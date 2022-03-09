Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Citizens worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 17.1% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 13,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens in the third quarter worth about $748,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens in the second quarter worth about $1,061,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Citizens by 112.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 81,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens alerts:

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Citizens stock opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18. Citizens Holding has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $27.88.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.44 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 14.78%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

Citizens Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.