Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.60% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 51,347 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 26.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dane Andreeff bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSDT. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.98.

Helius Medical Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

