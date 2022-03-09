renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Down 20.1% Over Last Week

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $327,990.31 and $20,312.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, renDOGE has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00042741 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000143 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.45 or 0.06503604 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,951.41 or 1.00070339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00041671 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

