Research Analysts Offer Predictions for VBI Vaccines Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of VBIV opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $352.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

