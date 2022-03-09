Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Deutsche Telekom (DTE)

Deutsche Telekom (FRA: DTE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/25/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €24.50 ($26.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/25/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.00 ($28.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/24/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.50 ($28.80) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/24/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.30 ($23.15) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/24/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €22.00 ($23.91) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/22/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €24.60 ($26.74) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/9/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.30 ($23.15) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/7/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €23.00 ($25.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/3/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.80 ($23.70) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/3/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.50 ($28.80) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/1/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €27.00 ($29.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/19/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.00 ($28.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/18/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €22.00 ($23.91) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/13/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €24.60 ($26.74) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

FRA DTE opened at €15.10 ($16.41) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a one year low of €12.72 ($13.83) and a one year high of €18.13 ($19.71). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €16.47 and its 200-day moving average is €16.78.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

