Research Analysts Set Expectations for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Petco Health and Wellness in a report released on Sunday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.
Shares of WOOF opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 273.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 529,187 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,567.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 62.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 648,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 250,450 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth $637,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
