Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.020-$1.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $18.40. 1,054,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,897. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.44. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 588,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 236,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 247,382 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 439,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,311.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 257,546 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

