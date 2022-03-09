Reviewing American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS) & ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS – Get Rating) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Defense Systems and ChargePoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Defense Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ChargePoint $242.34 million 23.44 -$132.57 million ($1.57) -10.93

American Defense Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChargePoint.

Volatility and Risk

American Defense Systems has a beta of 7.24, indicating that its share price is 624% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChargePoint has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Defense Systems and ChargePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Defense Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A ChargePoint 0 5 8 0 2.62

ChargePoint has a consensus price target of $24.92, suggesting a potential upside of 45.24%. Given ChargePoint’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than American Defense Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.7% of ChargePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of American Defense Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of ChargePoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Defense Systems and ChargePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Defense Systems N/A N/A N/A ChargePoint -54.71% 5.76% 3.81%

Summary

ChargePoint beats American Defense Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Defense Systems (Get Rating)

American Defense Systems, Inc. designs and supplies transparent and opaque armor solutions for both military and commercial applications, provides engineering and consulting services, and develops and installs detention and security hardware, entry control and monitoring systems, intrusion detection systems, and security glass. The company was founded on December 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

