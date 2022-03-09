Reviewing VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) & Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL)

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) and Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for VersaBank. and Scully Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VersaBank. 0 0 0 1 4.00 Scully Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Scully Royalty has a consensus price target of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 789.40%. Given Scully Royalty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scully Royalty is more favorable than VersaBank..

Dividends

VersaBank. pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Scully Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. VersaBank. pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VersaBank. and Scully Royalty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VersaBank. $75.30 million 3.93 $17.80 million $0.74 14.58 Scully Royalty $44.37 million 3.19 $280,000.00 N/A N/A

VersaBank. has higher revenue and earnings than Scully Royalty.

Profitability

This table compares VersaBank. and Scully Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VersaBank. 23.07% 10.16% 1.28% Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.3% of VersaBank. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Scully Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VersaBank. beats Scully Royalty on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VersaBank. (Get Rating)

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

About Scully Royalty (Get Rating)

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment includes projects in resources and services. The Merkanti Holding segment comprises of regulated specialty trade finance and merchant banking businesses. The All Other segment encompasses corporate and other investments and business interests primarily being business activities in medical equipment, instruments, supplies, and services. The company was founded on June 28, 1951 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

