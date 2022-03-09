Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RVLV. Raymond James cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.83.
Shares of RVLV opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.30. Revolve Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24.
In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $47,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 200.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Revolve Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revolve Group (RVLV)
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.