Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RVLV. Raymond James cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Shares of RVLV opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.30. Revolve Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $47,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 200.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

