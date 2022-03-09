Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.33.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $28.54 on Monday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 28,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,614,000 after buying an additional 205,192 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.