Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Riley Exploration Permian reported earnings per share of ($5.79) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.49 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.38 million.

REPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of REPX traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,897. Riley Exploration Permian has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $53.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $576.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is -24.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 92,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian (Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

