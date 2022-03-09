Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.42 and last traded at $33.50. Approximately 676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 64,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

REPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is -24.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

