Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,700 ($74.69) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RIO. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.69) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.06) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($68.66) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,213.33 ($68.31).

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,854.67 ($76.71) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($57.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.10). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,487.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,078.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of £94.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.62) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.70%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($70.73), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($353.64).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

