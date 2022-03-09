Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 914 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.20. 4,441,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,156,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.08 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

