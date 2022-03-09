Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,412 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 36,555,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,534,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.30.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.