Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,173,000 after buying an additional 1,565,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 439.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,555,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,634 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 740,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,030,000 after purchasing an additional 344,143 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 161.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 339,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 209,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 129,328.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 175,887 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHV stock remained flat at $$110.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,757. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.23 and a 52-week high of $110.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average of $110.41.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.