Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,727 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,144,000 after buying an additional 147,996 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,487,000 after buying an additional 389,673 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 127,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 279.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $76.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,231,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.14.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.34%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday. upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

