Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 229 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

VOO traded up $10.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $392.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,807,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,642,296. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $412.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $354.14 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

