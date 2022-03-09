Riverbridge Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Deluxe by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Deluxe in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Deluxe by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Deluxe by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Deluxe by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

DLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.50. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $570.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

