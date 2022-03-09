Robert J. Jr. Marshall Sells 2,570 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 2,570 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $128,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.07.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,675,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,412,000 after purchasing an additional 143,451 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

